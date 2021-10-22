BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.87.

Several research firms have recently commented on BPMP. UBS Group downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jonestrading downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE BPMP opened at $13.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.22.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 134.24%. The company had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 14,581.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,029,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,738 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,276,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 360,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 304,684 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,337,000 after buying an additional 251,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 713,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 232,760 shares in the last quarter. 28.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

