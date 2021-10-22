Bread Market Cap Reaches $16.93 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Bread has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Bread coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market capitalization of $16.93 million and approximately $466,335.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00046703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00104492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.83 or 0.00203924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

