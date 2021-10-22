Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.20. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 36,600 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

