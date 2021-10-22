Brian Worrell Sells 29,333 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $729,511.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.64. 10,296,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,426,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of -822.67 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $27.66.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.