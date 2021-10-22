BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,543 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $13,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 37.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,438,000 after acquiring an additional 453,236 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 23.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,387,000 after acquiring an additional 196,174 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 104.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 616.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 71,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 448,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,622,000 after acquiring an additional 25,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $46.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.71. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.90.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.