BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,543 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $13,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 384,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after purchasing an additional 28,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,187,000 after purchasing an additional 160,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,943 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBIO. Bank of America raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.90.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $46.13 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The firm had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

