Brigham Minerals (MNRL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

10/21/2021 – Brigham Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

10/20/2021 – Brigham Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Brigham Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

10/13/2021 – Brigham Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Brigham Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

8/26/2021 – Brigham Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Shares of MNRL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.71. 252,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,468. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 2.26. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 736.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 106.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 41.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 46,388 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 111,563.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at $5,887,000. 68.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

