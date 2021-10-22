Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.00

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 11881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60.

About Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY)

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

