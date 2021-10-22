British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,514.50 ($45.92).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BATS shares. restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,130 ($40.89) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

In other news, insider Karen Guerra bought 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,705 ($35.34) per share, for a total transaction of £68,220.10 ($89,130.00).

BATS opened at GBX 2,599 ($33.96) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £59.64 billion and a PE ratio of 9.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,655.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,729.96. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.