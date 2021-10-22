Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 962.86 ($12.58).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BVIC. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 879.50 ($11.49) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 26.43. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 940.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 930.67.

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.24), for a total value of £9,960.31 ($13,013.21). Insiders acquired a total of 43 shares of company stock valued at $27,532 over the last quarter.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

