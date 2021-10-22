Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.87% of Broadcom worth $7,569,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after acquiring an additional 582,546 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Broadcom by 26.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,282,000 after acquiring an additional 302,018 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.93.

AVGO stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $517.54. 35,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,814. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $491.80 and its 200 day moving average is $476.37. The firm has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.42 and a twelve month high of $514.79.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

