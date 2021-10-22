Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.36% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 39,478 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 118.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

