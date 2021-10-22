Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,464 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 81,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 67,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 55.55. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

