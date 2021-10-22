Brokerages Anticipate Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Atlas posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.81 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

ATCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE:ATCO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 319,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. Atlas has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 15.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after buying an additional 420,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after buying an additional 279,703 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 62.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after buying an additional 589,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 32.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,238,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 300,528 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 670.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

