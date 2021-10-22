Brokerages Anticipate Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $134,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $4,227,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,326. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.00.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

