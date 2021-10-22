Brokerages Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.61. KeyCorp also posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.84.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,740,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,647. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,314,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 248.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 81,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 22.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,443,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,756,000 after buying an additional 817,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

