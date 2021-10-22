Brokerages Anticipate Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Equities analysts expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Range Resources posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,140%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Range Resources by 37.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 70,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Range Resources by 40.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 558,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,857,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,849,000 after purchasing an additional 264,324 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Range Resources by 14.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,244,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,520,000 after purchasing an additional 401,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

RRC stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.