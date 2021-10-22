Brokerages Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to Announce $1.57 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will report earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.84. Voya Financial posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

VOYA stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.44. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

