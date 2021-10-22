Brokerages Anticipate Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to Post $0.04 EPS

Analysts expect that Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yandex’s earnings. Yandex posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yandex will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yandex.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $76.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.05. Yandex has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 149.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Yandex by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yandex by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Yandex by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Yandex by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

