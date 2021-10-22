Brokerages Expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). 2U reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,035 shares of company stock worth $3,236,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in 2U by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in 2U by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in 2U by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in 2U by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in 2U by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.94. 2U has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $59.74.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

