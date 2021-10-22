Brokerages Expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.13. Accel Entertainment also posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $201.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.47 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 60,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $759,416.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $847,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,749 shares of company stock worth $2,252,202. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after purchasing an additional 679,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACEL stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 57,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,782. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

