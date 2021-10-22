Brokerages Expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) to Announce -$1.09 EPS

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) will announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.30). Achieve Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($3.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($2.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.30).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACHV shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, June 25th.

ACHV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.02. 121,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a market cap of $75.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.40. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHV. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

