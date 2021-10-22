Brokerages Expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will report $188.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems posted sales of $136.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $758.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $757.60 million to $759.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $821.85 million, with estimates ranging from $819.30 million to $824.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $4,065,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $2,801,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 626,370 shares of company stock worth $18,897,083. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after buying an additional 1,234,086 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after acquiring an additional 952,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 22.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,855,000 after buying an additional 620,572 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,263,000 after purchasing an additional 683,534 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,194,000 after purchasing an additional 810,257 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGM opened at $33.33 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

