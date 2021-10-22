Brokerages Expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Equities analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to announce $3.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $12.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.85 billion to $12.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $13.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

CSX opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $35.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

