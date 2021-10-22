Brokerages Expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post sales of $58.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.10 million and the highest is $90.50 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $48.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $200.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $269.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $248.75 million, with estimates ranging from $180.60 million to $332.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $41.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.44 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

DRNA opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

