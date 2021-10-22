Brokerages Expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $223.05 Million

Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will announce sales of $223.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $237.40 million. DraftKings reported sales of $132.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%.

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 638,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,967,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,408,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,042,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $2,466,719.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,635.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,415,952 shares of company stock worth $246,311,562 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 234.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 25,866 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 111.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 258.5% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 128.8% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKNG opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 2.10. DraftKings has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.68.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

