Brokerages Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.65 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce sales of $32.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.41 billion and the lowest is $30.89 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $34.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $127.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.32 billion to $132.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $151.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $134.53 billion to $168.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on F shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

Shares of F opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

