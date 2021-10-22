Brokerages Expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.51 Million

Analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will announce $52.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.80 million and the lowest is $52.35 million. JFrog posted sales of $38.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $203.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $204.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $265.83 million, with estimates ranging from $259.59 million to $271.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.01 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FROG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JFrog by 225.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 17,308 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth $120,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of JFrog by 213.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth $1,031,000. 52.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74. JFrog has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.41.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

