Brokerages Expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Smartsheet posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.76.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $218,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,521 shares of company stock worth $19,893,125 in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,599 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.92. The company had a trading volume of 311,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.95. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.