Brokerages Expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will post $25.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.30 million and the highest is $28.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full year sales of $83.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.90 million to $91.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $290.33 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $358.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Lion Electric.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million.

LEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Vertical Research cut The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

LEV opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. The Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $23,881,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $10,020,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $9,720,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $5,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

