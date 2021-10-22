Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

CNI opened at $132.74 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $98.69 and a one year high of $133.26. The stock has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.4977 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

