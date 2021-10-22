Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hancock Whitney Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hancock Whitney in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.35 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.68. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $52.24.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

