Brokers Offer Predictions for International Business Machines Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $10.56 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.96. Wedbush also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines stock opened at $128.33 on Friday. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

