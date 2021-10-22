Brokers Set Expectations for Akzo Nobel’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akzo Nobel in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

AKZOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 9.34%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.7818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

