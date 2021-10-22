Brokers Set Expectations for Lithia Motors, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $39.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $37.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ FY2022 earnings at $37.62 EPS.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.00.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $337.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $225.00 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.04.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $13,731,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 10.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.5% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.