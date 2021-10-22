Brokers Set Expectations for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Orrstown Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will earn $3.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $266.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.00. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 26.90%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $186,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $193,433 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 2,026.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 96.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.