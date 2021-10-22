Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Holdings Cut by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 281,839 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.05% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $111,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,545,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,017,000 after purchasing an additional 43,481 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 196,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth $4,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,118. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEP. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CSFB set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.04.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

