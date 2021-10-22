Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.80.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $54.20. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $65.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

