Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%.
NASDAQ BMTC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $50.29.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,580 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,374 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.85% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile
Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.
