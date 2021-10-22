Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

NASDAQ BMTC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $50.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,580 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,374 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.85% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMTC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

