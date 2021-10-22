Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Trading Up 0.2%

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$16.47 and last traded at C$16.35. 5,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 29,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.32.

Several research firms have commented on HOM.U. CIBC boosted their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.78.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$493.21 million and a P/E ratio of 3.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:HOM.U)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.