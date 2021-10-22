BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.41.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$26.03 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.