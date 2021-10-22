Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) EVP Sells $35,200.00 in Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $35,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
BG stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,686. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average is $81.09.
Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.
Bunge Company Profile
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
