Burger Swap Price Reaches $4.14 (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $4.14 or 0.00006827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $70.79 million and $12.02 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00047030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.66 or 0.00210342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00104297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010947 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,459,739 coins and its circulating supply is 17,084,739 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

