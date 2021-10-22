Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,846 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,795,000 after buying an additional 920,430 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,177,000 after purchasing an additional 39,297 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,761,000 after purchasing an additional 35,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 739,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.50.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $280.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 0.97. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.99 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.19 and a 200-day moving average of $315.16.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

