Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Business First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Business First Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 1,305.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

