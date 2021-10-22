Bytecoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $68,987.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $63.38 million and $68,987.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.11 or 0.00436573 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 450.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.