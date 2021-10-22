Bytom Price Reaches $0.0566 on Major Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $91.17 million and $12.29 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0566 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.20 or 0.00317117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000474 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,707,659,700 coins and its circulating supply is 1,610,854,344 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

