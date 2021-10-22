Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.05. Cabot posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cabot.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CBT opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.76. Cabot has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 1.64.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot (CBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.