CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Position Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of CACI International worth $13,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 24,632.4% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,508,000 after buying an additional 415,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,742,000 after buying an additional 35,281 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in CACI International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 378,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,547,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CACI International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,134,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in CACI International during the first quarter valued at about $22,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.29.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $283.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.07 and its 200-day moving average is $259.34. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $198.46 and a 52-week high of $285.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.74. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total transaction of $897,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

