CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $285.60

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $285.60 and last traded at $284.18, with a volume of 9 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on CACI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.34.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,726 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 24,632.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,508,000 after acquiring an additional 415,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,742,000 after acquiring an additional 35,281 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in CACI International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 378,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CACI International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $22,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

